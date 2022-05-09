Baby on Board

Seven months after getting engaged, Spears announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!”

Though the singer referred to Asghari as her “husband” in the announcement, the two have not officially tied the knot. The couple have yet to reveal if they will exchange vows before or after the baby is born.