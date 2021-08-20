Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2006

Less than a year after Britney welcomed son Sean Preston in 2005, she made headlines for driving with the then-infant on her lap rather than in a car seat in February 2006.

“I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger,” she said in a statement at the time. “I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm’s way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us. … I love my child and would do anything to protect him.”