Summertime — and the living is easy. Whether you’re game for a glass (or bottle!) of Bethenny Frankel’s summery wine or drooling over the idea of jetting off to Robin Roberts’ go-to Turks & Caicos getaway, these star faves are all you need for an A-list season.

Nothing says summer quite like a chilled bottle of rosé, so it’s a good thing Frankel, 52, is here to provide fans with her “next-level” Côtes de Provence Rosé and Prestige Rosé Cru Classé Provence from her wine label, Forever Young. The Real Housewives of New York City alum already cornered the market with her ultra-successful Skinnygirl drink brand, and Forever Young promises the same — with a touch of youth.

“We are only as old as we feel and who doesn’t want that ‘forever young’ spirit?” the Forever Young website boasts. “We want to live more freely with vitality and with fun. Being young at heart means not taking ourselves too seriously, not having anything to prove and being present wherever we are.” It’s the perfect accompaniment to those carefree, warm-weather vibes.

While a sip of wine can transport you to another place, if you’re looking for a literal getaway, look no further than Roberts’ accommodation of choice in Turks and Caicos: The Shore Club. While the Good Morning America host, 62, recently opted to stay at the luxury resort’s six-bedroom villa, the Shore Club also offers A-list-style suites. Their opulent suite provides “optional butler service,” per their website, while their junior suite is perfect for a romantic vacation with a partner. The resort also features a spa, a private tennis court, four pools and “complimentary bikes and water sports equipment, including snorkels, sea kayaks, paddle boards, and hobie cats.”

