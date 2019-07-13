Melanie Paxson

Paxson, who portrays Fairy Godmother, wrote a letter to Boyce’s family via Instagram.

“Dear @libboyce @thevictorboyce @maya.elan , I am so sorry. Your son truly was a gift to this world,” she wrote. “The first time I ever met him was at the Descendants audition and I was star struck. His smile lit up the lobby. Then to have the opportunity to work with him was just an honor. His talent was magical. His love for his family and friends and life and work were deep and true. To know him was to know that he loved his mom and dad and sister fiercely. I am beyond heartbroken. Victor, Libby, and Maya, you are in my thoughts and prayers and I will forever be inspired by your son/brother to live my life more fully like he did.”