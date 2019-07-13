Sofia Carson

The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star, who played Evie in Descendants and its sequel, shared a black-and-white photo of Boyce on Instagram on Saturday, July 13, that showed him flying in the air in a ballet pose. “To our angel,” she wrote. “There are not enough words. There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real. Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.”