Gone, but not forgotten. Cameron Boyce‘s friends and family paid tribute to the late actor with an outpouring of love on social media to honor the first anniversary of his death.

On July 6, 2019, the Grown Ups star’s family confirmed the news of his untimely passing with an emotional statement. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the family told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the actor “passed away in his sleep” after suffering a seizure. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

In the wake of his death, the Disney star’s loved ones set up the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which serves to help reduce gun violence and raise awareness for epilepsy patients. One year after their heartbreaking loss, the Boyce family honored the Jessie alum on the organization’s official Instagram account.

“Today, though our hearts are heavy, we choose to honor the incredible legacy Cameron leaves behind, and our commitment to use our resources to make our world a better place,” the Boyce family wrote in a statement on Monday, July 6. “We are so grateful for your love and support, and we will continue onward in our fight to end SUDEP [sudden unexpected death in epilepsy]. Please visit KNOWSUDEPNOW.org to learn more about how you can help. Much love, TCBF.”

Hours earlier, the late actor’s father, Victor Boyce, posted a heartfelt memorial of his own. “His memory is a blessing,” Victor wrote alongside an old photo of Cameron and his family playing on a trampoline.

Cameron’s former costars and close friends, including Salma Hayek and Dove Cameron, shared tributes on social media over the course of the day. Earlier this year, the Runt actor’s mom, Libby Boyce, thanked fans for their outpouring of support on what would have been her son’s 21st birthday.

“I am just really blown away — really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron,” she said in a tearful Instagram video in May. “You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it’s so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you.”

Scroll down to see how Cameron’s loved ones honored the one-year anniversary of his death.