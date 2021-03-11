Feeling blessed! Carrie Underwood was able to ring in her 38th birthday with the help of her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two growing boys.

“I am not 38 years old,” the “Cry Pretty” singer captioned a stunning selfie for Instagram on Wednesday, March 10. “I am not 38 years young. I am 38 years strong. 38 years awesome! 38 years wise. 38 years accomplished. 38 years happy! 38 years amazing!!! I am 38 years blessed … Thank you, Lord, for all the trips around the sun!”

Underwood concluded, “Love all the birthday wishes! ❤️❤️ Happy birthday to me!”

On her Instagram Story, the American Idol champion posted photos of the handwritten cards she received from her little ones. “Isaiah was so excited to give me the card he made,” she wrote alongside a snap of her 6-year-old son’s efforts. “That’s a lot of ‘so’s’ [in his card].”

The Oklahoma native then shared a picture of the card her 2-year-old son, Jacob, made for her, writing, “Jake made this one (big bro helped).” She also received an exquisite bouquet of flowers from Fisher, 40, and their young boys.

Underwood wrapped up her celebrations with a birthday cake and a viewing of the 1996 rom-com Mrs. Winterbourne, noting that she “felt like watching” the movie on her special day.

The “Before He Cheats” artist’s low-key birthday celebration comes after Fisher went all-out for her Christmas present this past December. “@CarrieUnderwood wanted cows for Christmas,” he previously shared in a clip via his Instagram Stories. “Merry Christmas babe!!”

Underwood later opened up about the bold gesture while speaking to ET Canada, saying, “He got me cows, which is what I wanted. They’re my favorite animal. I love them, they make me so happy. I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them.”

Last year, Underwood opened up about her experience parenting alongside Fisher, whom she married in 2010. “It’s just like you have this tiny person that you’re just trying to keep alive,” she said in their mini-documentary, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, in June 2020. “Just to look at both of our boys … [I] just fall more and more in love every day. And I still say to Mike all the time, you know, ‘We have two kids!’ A little mind-boggling.”

She also gave a closer look at some of the bunch’s traditions, adding, “I feel very connected when we do have cuddles in the morning. When we’re all just kind of waking up and kind of have some morning cuddles before the chaos.”

Underwood previously revealed how being quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic has allowed the couple to get to know their kids better.

“We’re really lucky. We have some space around us, so we’ve been utilizing that space and we’ve been outdoors a lot,” she explained on Today in September 2020. “It’s been good, and they’re adventurous little boys and it’s great for us to just be able to get out. I’ve never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career. So. it’s been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake. It’s such a critical time in his life and I’m never gonna get it back. So, we’re just trying to enjoy it.”

Scroll down to see photos from Underwood’s special day!