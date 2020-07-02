Birthdays Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Celebrate Son Samuel’s 4th Birthday With a Swamp-Themed Drive-By Party By Johnni Macke July 2, 2020 Courtesy Catherine Giudici/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Swamp Stud Samuel was all smiles as he celebrated his quarantine birthday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News