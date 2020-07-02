Birthdays

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Celebrate Son Samuel’s 4th Birthday With a Swamp-Themed Drive-By Party

 Courtesy Catherine Giudici/Instagram
Swamp Stud

Samuel was all smiles as he celebrated his quarantine birthday.

