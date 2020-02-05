Politics Hailey Baldwin, Hillary Clinton and More Celebrities React to President Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal By Erin Crabtree February 5, 2020 Shutterstock 6 5 / 6 Kid Rock The singer shared a captionless Twitter photo of him and Trump on a golf course giving thumbs-up. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News