Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

The You’ve Got Mail star and the Parent Trap actor exchanged vows on Valentine’s Day in 1991. The duo went on to welcome son Jack in April 1992. However, love could not keep them together. Ryan and Quaid split in 1997 amid her affair with Russell Crowe. “The reasons we broke up have nothing to do with another person,” the actress told W magazine in October 2000. “My marriage was broken — nobody else broke it up.”

Quaid moved on with Savoie, whom he wed in June 2020, while Ryan had an on-off relationship with John Mellencamp that ended in October 2019.