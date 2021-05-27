Emily Blunt

The Mary Poppins star opened up about her disastrous first kiss while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May 2021. “We played spin the bottle and it was my first kiss,” Blunt recalled of her 13th birthday party. “It was a horror show. I was just horrified by the whole thing. I just remember surreptitiously wiping my mouth afterwards. It was horrible.” The English actress said the young man was “attractive” and had great hair, but he went in for the kiss with way too much tongue. “Massively! Not ‘slipped,’ that sounds kind of delicate,” she added.