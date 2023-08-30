Lil Tay and Josh Seiter are just some of the celebrities who had to clarify that they are still alive after being pronounced dead on the internet.

In August 2023, Lil Tay’s Instagram account released a statement claiming she and her brother had passed away. Us Weekly subsequently received a response from the email address listed in the rapper’s Instagram bio. “With profound regret, we confirm the accuracy of the statement,” the comment read.

Lil Tay issued a statement one day after her death was reported.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” the statement read. “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong.”

Seiter, meanwhile, made headlines later that month when his Instagram account posted a statement claiming that he died. The Bachelorette alum took to social media shortly after news about his alleged death broke to confirm that he was still alive.

Scroll down for more celebrities who clarified that they are still over the years: