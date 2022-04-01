Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

The “Toxic” singer famously married her childhood friend in January 2004 during a night out in Las Vegas, wearing a baseball cap and jeans. Just hours after they tied the knot, Spears filed for an annulment, though Alexander claimed in July 2021 that it was her team who ended things. “They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he said during an episode of the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast. “Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was [disconnected].”