Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric

The model revealed during a candid GQ interview in 2006 that she was a virgin. “Well, you know, sex is just for after marriage. … They have to respect that this is my choice. If there’s no respect, that means they don’t want me,” Lima said. “I’m Catholic, too, but there’s a lot of things about the church that make it hard to date within its rules, don’t you think?”

Lima and Jaric wed in 2009. They split in 2016.