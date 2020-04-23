Ciara and Russell Wilson

The NFL quarterback and the singer were open about their decision to wait to have sex until their wedding night.

“I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views,” Ciara told Cosmopolitan in January 2017. “It’s awesome how it all worked out. We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view—that’s something I learned along the way as a woman … You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.”