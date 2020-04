Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley

The Sister, Sister star revealed she lost her virginity at 29 — and then waited until her 2011 wedding to Housley to have sex again.

“I don’t know how to explain this. I’m religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity,” she said on a radio interview in 2013. “You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married.”