Rocky Johnson

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 75, WWE reported on January 15. Known in the ring as “Soul Man,” Johnson was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father and a professional wrestler from the mid-1960s until his retirement from the ring in 1991. He made WWE history after teaming up with Tony Atlas to become the Soul Patrol. Together, they became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions.