It’s officially spooky season — which means it’s time to pick out the perfect pumpkin. (Or at least pose for a selfie or two.)

Stars like Mandy Moore and Jessie James Decker have already indulged in the time-honored tradition of traipsing through the pumpkin patch with their kids, indulging in the festivity of fall while creating memories — and experiencing the joy of autumn with their little ones.

Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates gushed about seeing “the magic of life” through the eyes of young sons Gates and Max, whom she shares with husband Adam Gottschalk.

“I realized in time we will forget how hard it is to pack up the kids, get them out of the house, and chase them around. We will only remember how big their smiles were when they see a Great Pumpkin!! 🎃,” she captioned a series of photos of her family at the pumpkin patch in September. “Just for a split second in time Adam & I got to experience the magic through their eyes again. What’s a lump of pumpkins to adults? Nothing. But to a child, it is an adventure!”

Keep scrolling to see stars at the pumpkin patch this Halloween season: