Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates is opening up about adjusting to have two children, admitting her husband, Adam Gottschalk, is having a “hard” time.

“I really love and enjoy being a mom. I love it. Even on hard days, I really love it. Honestly, I think I’m pretty good at it,” Gates shared during an episode of the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” released on Wednesday, September 13. “Adam has a much tougher time than I do. It doesn’t come natural to him. Plus, I think it’s just the man thing. They have a learning curve, for sure.”

She went on to say that “it’s very, very hard” for her husband, who even wondered if Postpartum Depression for men is “real.”

Gates and Gottschalk found love during Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, opting not to get engaged on the show. They got married in April 2021, and have since welcomed two kids together. Their eldest son, Gates Zev, was born in January 2022. Their second son, Max Asa, was born in July.

Related: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Relationship Timeline A Bachelor Nation success story! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are one of the few couples to survive life after Bachelor in Paradise. The couple met in 2017 while filming season 4 of BiP, and though their love lasted through the finale, Gottschalk pointedly did not propose on the show. At the time they were […]

While having two kids is an adjustment for the couple, Gates said she’s done “really well” balancing it all.

“We have good days and bad days but we’re getting through it,” she added, noting that most of her “mom guilt” comes when she and Gottschalk go on trips.

“We just went to Italy for our babymoon,” Gates shared. ”I cried the whole way, the whole time we were there [being away from Gates].”

She and Gottschalk shared photos from their June babymoon on Instagram, rating the trip a “10/10 would recommend!” At the time, Gates told fans that they traveled to “Rome, Florence, & ended in Lake Como.”

During her “Almost Famous” podcast appearance, Gates explained that it’s important for her and Gottschalk to schedule time together. Gottschalk reiterated this in his social media recap of their babymoon.

“Summers in Lake Como are a must📍We try to do 1 big trip a year for the both of us to not only get away from work but to also connect as a couple,” he shared at the time. “Our little baby moon before #2 comes 😅 & Such a beautiful place and beautiful lady to explore with.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

A month after their European vacation, the couple welcomed baby No. 2 on July 23, via C-section.

“We welcomed our 2nd son on my 32nd birthday – July 23, 2023 🤍 Max Asa Gottschalk weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, 20 in long & was born at 8:10 am,” Gates announced on Instagram, alongside photos of the newborn. “My prayer for my sons have been that they have an unbreakable bond & each having their own separate God Given gifts to give to the world. If the last few days are any indication of what the future holds, then my prayers have already been answered 🤍 (not pictured is Boaz getting his sniffs in! 🐕).”