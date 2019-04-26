Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

September 2019

The exes’ relations took a turn for the worse in September 2019 when Richards filed court documents claiming that Sheen owed her $450,000 in back child support and that he had “squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children.” The Hot Shots actor responded to the legal action in a statement to The Blast saying, “D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction. … My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.”