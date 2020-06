Instagram Official

“Cats outta the bag,” Stokes wrote alongside a photo of the couple having dinner on a beach while watching the sunset in June 2020.

Cline reposted the photo, adding, “I’ve fallen and I cant get up.”

She also joked about her Outer Banks’ character’s ex-boyfriend Topper’s (Austin North) reaction.

“Topper punching the air rn,” Cline quipped in the comments section.