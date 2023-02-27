No more drama for this mama. Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and ex Adam Lind have had a tumultuous relationship for years, but the intensity has cooled off after more than a decade of court battles and more.

“There’s no bad vibes and it’s just a very open relationship. There’s no bad feelings. We see him sometimes and it’s totally fine,” Houska exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 about her coparenting relationship with Lind, with whom she shares daughter Aubree. As MTV viewers know, however, this was hardly the case for years.

The mom of four — the Down Home Fab star also shares son Watson and daughters Layne and Walker with husband Cole DeBoer — gave birth to her eldest child in 2009 when she was 18 years old. She and Lind already had a rocky relationship before Aubree was born, but things only grew much worse once the baby arrived.

While Houska stepped up to the plate to be a parent to her daughter, Lind rarely visited and sent his then-girlfriend a scathing text message that implied he wanted to terminate his parental rights to Aubree.

“You fat stretch mark bitch,” he called Houska in a text message on her 2010 episode of 16 and Pregnant. “Tell me where and when to sign the rights over for that mistake.”

After years of an on-and-off relationship with Houska, Lind welcomed his second daughter, Paislee, in 2013 with then-girlfriend Taylor Halbur. Though he did not terminate his rights to Aubree, he did ultimately give up his rights to Paislee, as Houska told DeBoer in a 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“[Adam] can’t see her at all,” the Lily and Lottie designer said to her husband. “The judge said, ‘You realize this is forever?’ to him and he said, ‘Yeah.’”

Though Lind is no longer in Paislee’s life, he is still in Aubree’s. (For their part, Houska and Halbur also occasionally get together with their daughters.) It took a long time for Lind to get to that place, however — he was frequently absent from his daughter’s childhood and was reportedly arrested in 2022 for not paying child support for Aubree.

“There’s no doubt that [Adam’s behavior] has to hurt her, will hurt her, deep down someday,” Houska shared on the 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion while praising her husband’s presence in Aubree’s life.

“I’m grateful that she has someone like Cole,” the former MTV personality said. “You know, who has gone above and beyond [for her].”

Keep scrolling to see Houska and Lind’s ups and downs over the years: