Jenny Slate

After working together on 2016’s Gifted, the costars turned their onscreen chemistry into a full-fledged relationship. Less than a year later, a source told Us the pair pressed pause on their romance “due to conflicting schedules.” They eventually reunited in November 2017 and were the internet’s cutest couple before ending things for good in March 2018. Slate has since gotten engaged to artist Ben Shattuck.