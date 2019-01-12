What a good boyfriend. Chris Pratt helped his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, move out of her Santa Monica, California, home on Friday, January 11.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 39, joked about his skills as a mover in a video he posted to Instagram and Facebook as he loaded the author’s belongings into his pickup truck.

“I love moving!! Picking up heavy things and moving them into the back of a truck was my major in college! (Full disclosure Chris Pratt did not go to a moving college but he did went to community college for a hot second). Point being… Need a dryer moved? Call Chris,” he captioned the sponsored video, in which he showed off his new black vehicle. “Almost nobody in LA even has a truck so every time they have something to move they call me. Hey Chris, you still got that truck? ‘Oh hell yeah!!! Now I have a brand new truck thanks to @chevrolet!’ DM me with your location and what you need moved and I will be over very soon in my new Silverado.”

“It’s moving day — boom! — the first of many loads. Check it out. We have high-quality cardboard boxes, the highest quality black plastic garbage bags … like I said, I’m moving all day, and the beauty is I’m doing it in a new truck. Boo-ya!” he said in the video, explaining that he agreed to do a commercial for Chevy Silverado in the voice of his character, Emmett, from The Lego Movie 2, as long as the company gave him a new truck. “It’s kind of like The Secret, you know. You put it out there and it happens,” he added.

