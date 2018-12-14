Birthday wishes. Chris Pratt made his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram official in honor of her 29th birthday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, professed his love to his girlfriend of several months with a sweet, heartfelt message. “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 13. “I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

The note was accompanied by a collage of pictures, including one of Pratt and Schwarzenegger posing in face masks, one of him giving her a kiss on the cheek, and several of the Rock What You’ve Got author smiling alone.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in June after they were spotted enjoying a romantic picnic date in Santa Barbara, California. A few weeks later, a source confirmed their relationship to Us and explained that Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, set them up.

“They’re dating. It’s new,” the source explained at the time. “Her mom set them up because they’re both active in the church. Her family really likes him. They’re really into each other.” Last month, another insider told Us that the duo will “be engaged soon.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s relationship came about 10 months after the Jurassic World actor and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The exes — who share 6-year-old son Jack — finalized their divorce in October.

