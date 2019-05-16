Cue up the Miley Cyrus! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger showed a little PDA after a dinner date in Malibu on Wednesday, May 15.

The 29-year-old looked so in love as she embraced the Avengers: Endgame actor, 39, outside of the restaurant. While Schwarzenegger looked cute and casual in jeans and black jacket, Pratt looked handsome in a button down shirt and dark jeans.

The couple, who started seeing each other during summer 2018, announced their engagement in January.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Pratt gushed on Instagram at the time. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The Parks and Recreation alum was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack. Pratt and the Mom actress called it quits in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Schwarzenegger, who launched her “The Dog That Changed Me” podcast sponsored by PEDIGREE earlier this month, gushed about her fiancé’s ex-wife exclusively to Us Weekly.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it,” the author told Us on Tuesday, May 14. “Learning from her is another huge gift. I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and, and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”

Schwarzenegger also revealed that Pratt and his son have an “awesome” relationship with her dog, Maverick.

“My dog, Maverick, really just loves everyone that I love,” she told Us. “I think there’s definitely, like, an introduction process with everybody, but he kind of looks to me, which is also a really great thing. We’ve done a lot of really incredible dog training … so he definitely take cues from me.”

Scroll through to see the adorable photos from the pair’s night out: