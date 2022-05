May 2022

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” Stause announced on the reunion.

After watching his ex gush about her new partner, Oppenheim noted, “They seem like a badass, for one. And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple [of] minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you.”