Now approaching splits-ville! Chrissy Teigen, Bryan Greenberg and more stars have threatened that their partners are on thin ice during self-quarantine.

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, teased a fan who mistook a cryptic Instagram caption as a sure sign of her separation from husband John Legend. “Don’t you EVER DARE AGAIN post a photo of John and Chrissy and write ‘can’t believe we’re typing this,'” the fan commented. “I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP. MY HEART LEPT OUT MY CHEST. I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW.”

Never one to mince words, Teigen made no promises to the shocked fan. “Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house,” the former Sports Illustrated model joked in response.

The Voice coach, 41, previously admitted during a recent in-home appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show that he was doing as much as he could to keep his busy schedule intact amid the crisis. Teigen, however, teased that she was transforming herself into a Real Housewife in her continued time indoors.

For Greenberg, 41, the stress of being sequestered indoors for days on end has put real stress on his marriage. The Mindy Project alum pricked Jamie Chung‘s last nerve as he questioned her about her quarantining experience in March. While Greenberg admitted there was no one else he’d “rather be secluded with,” the 36-year-old Sorority Row star wasn’t up for the antics.

“Just stop. I need some quiet time,” Chung responded with an exasperated sigh. As the One Tree Hill alum shared his uncertainty that their marriage would survive the pandemic, Chung concluded, “We’re gonna get divorced.”

While some stars are feeling the pressure of their new normal starting to build, others have easily adjusted to the quarantine lifestyle. Miley Cyrus admitted to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in March that social distancing has brought her a new sense of calm.

“This is the most at peace and fulfilled that I’ve been in the last few years,” the Hannah Montana alum, 27, explained. “I feel like I connected more with the outside world inside than I did on the outside … This has been constant fulfillment.”

