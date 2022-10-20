Vacation mode activated! Christina Hall (née Haack) jetted off to Mexico with husband Joshua Hall amid her ongoing child custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Much needed trip: relax and reset,” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram video from the trip earlier this week. “Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine.”

The Christina on the Coast star added: “What a beautiful mini 🌙 with the best company.”

Josh, for his part, shared a pool snap of the couple on his Instagram profile on Monday, October 17, to document the getaway.

“In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life … and disconnect,” the former police officer, 40, captioned the romantic mini-moon photo. “Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries. Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️.”

The duo enjoyed traditional Mexican food, drank fresh coconut water on the beach and took in the tropical sites while unplugging for the weekend.

The quick escape came six months after Christina’s second husband, 43-year-old Anstead, filed a petition with an Orange County, California, court in October seeking full custody of their 3-year-old son, Hudson.

The British TV personality’s request was denied in April, with a judge citing “insufficient evidence” proving that Christina was a poor parent. However, the former spouses — who announced their split in September 2020 and finalized their divorce in June 2021 — have been embroiled in a messy legal battle ever since.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the England native filed a new declaration claiming that Hudson’s involvement in Christina’s social media advertisements and TV project were detrimental to his well-being.

The former Wheeler Dealers host — who also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Storey — claimed in court documents that “it is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

The Flip or Flop alum, for her part, denied Anstead’s claims, stating in her own September declaration, “The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue.”

Christine — who also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — announced on October 2 that she had come to an agreement with Anstead about Hudson’s social media presence.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Anstead, who has been dating Renée Zellweger since June 2021, later raised eyebrows on October 13 when he posted a selfie with Hudson on his own social media page. The TV presenter clarified in the comments that his pictures of the toddler goofing off with his grandparents was not in any way being used to turn a profit or earn any money.

Scroll down to see how Christina and Josh spent their mini-moon: