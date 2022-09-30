As Christina Hall (née Haack) and Ant Anstead continue negotiating the terms of their son Hudson’s custody arrangement, the HGTV personality is opening up about how she deals with the drama.

“Tennessee nights ❤️ 🪵 🔥. This place has been so good for my soul. When the world is spinning and people are a—holes, this is my safe place,” Hall, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 29, sharing a snap with her husband, Joshua Hall, as they kissed in front of a bonfire. “The fall weather, the trees and animals, quiet nights by the fire.”

She continued in her post: “Life is short. Spend it with people who light up your life instead of try to dim it.”

While the Christina on the Coast star didn’t further address if her message was pointed at anyone in particular, she’s been embroiled in a messy custody battle with Anstead, 43, regarding the care of their son, 2.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 27, that the England native had filed a new declaration claiming that Hudson’s involvement in Christina’s social media advertisements and television projects were detrimental to his well-being.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” Anstead — who shares two older children with ex-wife Louise Storey — wrote in the court documents. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

He continued: “It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

The Flip or Flop alum — who also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — denied the former Wheeler Dealers host’s claims.

"The allegation that I am 'exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue," Christina wrote in her own declaration filed on Tuesday. "After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson's best interest."

Us later confirmed on Thursday that the former couple — who finalized their divorce in June 2021 — had spent 12 hours in a private mediation session earlier this month. However, they were “unable to reach” an agreement regarding Hudson’s care. The duo had another hearing set for Tuesday but had agreed to postpone the court appearance after Christina filed an extension.