Cassie and Colton Split

Underwood and Randolph briefly broke up in August and it hit him hard, although “nothing big happened” to lead to the fight. “It boiled down to me wanting to get engaged, wanting to set a timeline, and simply putting too much pressure on her when, in reality, none was needed,” he wrote. “I wanted more. She wanted me to relax and smell the roses. In other words, don’t push. Don’t pressure. I interpreted that to mean she didn’t care about our relationship.”

She left in tears but returned 14 hours later and they talked for hours. Other issues came to the surface. “We were continuing to learn communication, understanding, compromise, and a willingness to forgive. Also just how much we really, truly wanted to be together. The next time a problem arose, we were able to handle it,” he wrote, explaining that later, when personal details were somehow leaked to the media, they handled it together, trusted each other and grew closer because of it.