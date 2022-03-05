Carter Comstock

Patrick went Instagram official with the cofounder of the meal-prep company Freshly in April 2021, less than one year after her split from Rodgers. “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you,” she captioned the sweet selfie.

That same month, a source told Us exclusively that the pair “were set up” by the cofounders of Beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock are investors in. “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” the insider adds. “She’s very happy.”

The former NASCAR driver said Comstock fulfilled her “grand vision” of what she wants in a partner. “I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that’s just what we do,” she told Extra in April 2021.

Patrick confirmed their split in March 2022 after nearly one year together.