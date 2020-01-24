Writing Her New Single

“This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened. So I recorded the vocals for it four days before … The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl.’ You know what I’m saying? Because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. And I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial.”