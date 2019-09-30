Love Lives Demi Moore’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Marriages and Flings By Dan Clarendon September 30, 2019 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 8 9 / 8 Oliver Whitcomb Demi dated the martial arts instructor for three years between her second and third marriage. Back to top More News This Tory Burch Bag Is Nearly $200 Off and We’re Freaking Out Buying ASAP! This Removable Hooded Faux Leather Jacket Keeps Selling Out at Nordstrom No One Will Ever Guess That This Trench Is Actually Under $150 More News