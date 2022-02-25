Everything Drew Barrymore Has Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Split

First Steps

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the California native discussed whether she has seen fellow celebs on dating apps.

“Oh yes, I did. I mean, it’s not really fun to not say who they were but a lot of them. It was like looking through an Us Weekly,” Barrymore shared during the September 2020 appearance, adding that she approached online dating “terribly” then. “I got stood up, and I didn’t match with anyone. And my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, ‘You should try it. You will do great.’ It was a car wreck.”

She continued: “But, you know, I love being able to be in the conversation, I have to say. Like, I definitely had fun with it. And I’ve always wanted to go on a blind date, but my life got in the way of that, so I thought, like, online dating might satiate that desire. And no, it was a real wake-up call. But it was fun, and yes, there were lots of exciting people.”