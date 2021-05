Jill Drinks Alcohol

The Counting On alum, who began to distance herself from the rest of her family after leaving the TLC series in 2017, sparked controversy online when she posted a photo of a “date night” with her husband, Derick Dillard. On the table beside her plate, Jill had a glass of water and a piña colada.

In 2014, Jill and Jessa told Us that the family abstains from drinking alcohol.