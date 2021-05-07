Jinger Wears Pants

After tying the knot with Vuolo in November 2016, Jinger “felt no inner conflict” when she became interested in wearing pants, she explained in her 2021 book. Growing up, she and her sisters were taught to practice modesty by wearing skirts and dresses. In adulthood, Jinger realized that she could follow her own version of modesty, even if it deviated from her family’s expectations.

“We could come to different conclusions about Scripture but still love one another,” she wrote.