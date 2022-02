October 2021

The “Bad Habits” crooner gushed over his wife during an appearance on the Dutch “Man Man Man” podcast. “She works a very high-level job where she’s the top of her field. As soon as we started dating my life kind of shifted to that,” he said. “She plays in a female hockey team [and] we hang out with them all the time. It’s very much like women empowerment.” Sheeran added that her personality is “super pro-women and femininity.”