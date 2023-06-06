Finding his match. As Elliot Page has made great strides to become his most authentic self, his search for The One continues.

The Juno star came out as gay in 2014 and revealed in his 2023 tell-all, Pageboy, that he had a secret romance with Kate Mara while he was filming X-Men: Days of Future Past. At the time, Mara was also dating Max Minghella.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page wrote in the book. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

While their romance didn’t pan out, the pair remain good friends. The House of Cards alum moved on with husband Jamie Bell, and Page got another chance at love with Samantha Thomas. The twosome made their official debut as a couple in September 2015 and dated until early 2017.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After his split from the artist, the Umbrella Academy alum sparked a romance with Emma Portner in July 2017. The couple announced less than one year later that they had tied the knot.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote via Instagram in January 2018 alongside a photo of the duo’s hands sporting elegant wedding bands.

Two years into their marriage, the Inception actor revealed that he identifies as transgender.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he penned in a December 2020 social media statement. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Portner, for her part, shared her support for her partner at the time. “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” the choreographer wrote via Instagram. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

One month later, however, Us Weekly confirmed that Page filed for divorce from his wife of three years. The estranged couple later clarified that they quietly separated the previous year.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” they said in a joint statement in January 2021. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Keep scrolling to see Page’s dating history: