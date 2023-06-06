Sharing his story. Elliot Page recounts his experience coming out as transgender in the public eye in his new memoir, Pageboy.

The Juno star, 36, announced the tell-all book — which hit shelves on Tuesday, June 6 — via Instagram in December 2022.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story,” he captioned the post.

The Umbrella Academy actor went on to note that he hoped his personal account could help others who are going through similar struggles and combat anti-trans sentiment.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media. The act of writing, reading and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us,” he wrote. “Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Page came out as gay in 2014 before announcing that he is transgender in December 2020. In a candid post shared via Instagram at the time, the Oscar nominee shared that he felt “lucky” to finally share his true self with the world.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he penned.

Despite the catharsis of coming out, Page’s memoir reveals that his journey has not been an easy one. In a chapter titled “Famous A—hole at Party,” the Whip It actor opened up about an unnamed actor making inappropriate comments regarding his sexuality at a 2014 party in Los Angeles.

“You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men,” Page recalled the “acquaintance” saying to him. He then told the Canada native: “I’m going to f—k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Harmful comments about Page’s identity haven’t come solely from acquaintances, however. “I am sick of the creepy focus on my body and compulsion to infantilize (which I have always experienced, but nothing like this). And it isn’t just people online, or on the street, or strangers at a party, but good acquaintances and friends,” the Emmy nominee revealed in Pageboy.

Page recalled a particular moment where he felt confident about himself — only to be inadvertently dismissed. “‘You look adorable,’ a pal said at an awards show after party,” he wrote. “Someone who is a Pulitzer Prize–winning progressive force. You’re feeling dashing AF, literally for the first time at an event, and then a friend has to roll in with that.”

Page also shared that he “couldn’t talk” to one of his friends “for a long time” because of her reaction to his decision to get top surgery.

“’I guess that is just something you don’t make a comment about,’ one of my dearest friends said on the heels of a long pause after I shared my decision to get top surgery, one of the first people I told,” the X-Men actor penned. “She most certainly made ‘a comment’ without ‘making a comment’ and proceeded to make more, offering her opinion unprompted.”

The Gaycation alum also opens up about several of his romantic relationships in the memoir, including his marriage to dancer Emma Portner. (The exes tied the knot in 2018 and called it quits in 2021). Page noted that the relationship allowed him to delay confronting the reality of his gender identity.

“If a part of you is always separate, if existing in your body feels unbearable— love is an irresistible escape,” he wrote. “I felt that Emma’s emotions always took precedence over mine. This, I am certain, was purposeful on my part. The avoidance, the running, the numbing, the disassociating — all of my nifty tactics at their best. Harmful for me and harmful for them. And ultimately, it had nothing to do with Emma.”

