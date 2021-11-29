Happy and healthy! Elliot Page showed off his strong six-pack abs in a shirtless selfie nearly one year after publicly coming out as transgender.

“Oh good my new phone works,” the actor, 34, joked in the caption of a Sunday, November 28, Instagram upload while posing in front of a mirror in a pair of black joggers.

Friends and fans were quick to gas up the Juno star in the comments section, including Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park, who wrote, “Dammmnnn 🔥🔥.”

Abbi Jacobson and Julianne Moore each added a handful of fire emojis in comments of their own, while Ilana Glazer gushed, “Okay hunni 🔥🔥🔥.”

Page previously posted a bathing suit pic in May after undergoing top surgery, celebrating “#transjoy” in his first pair of swim trunks. “#transisbeautiful,” he added at the time.

The Whip It actor penned an emotional statement in December 2020, reintroducing himself as Elliot and telling fans his preferred pronouns are he/they.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Canadian noted via Instagram at the time. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page thanked other members of the LGBTQ+ community for their support, writing that he’s been “endlessly inspired” by their “courage” and “generosity” throughout his path to self-discovery. He committed to “continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” encouraging his followers to show more empathy to those on their own similar journeys.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

After starting an important conversation about safety and acceptance, Page celebrated being able to “fully embrace” his true self. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” he concluded.

The Inception star previously came out as queer in 2014 and wed dancer Emma Portner four years later. In January, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome called it quits, but Portner, 27, asserted one month prior that she was “proud” of Page, writing via Instagram at the time, “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Several months after his divorce made headlines, Page walked the Met Gala red carpet in New York City wearing a dapper black suit for September’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.