March 2022

The songwriter told Vanity Fair that she and Musk welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael three months prior with the help of a surrogate. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said of their relationship status at the time. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand.”

After the feature was published, Grimes took to social media to confirm that the twosome had broken up again.