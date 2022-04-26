The Ring

Affleck famous proposed to Lopez with a 6.1 carat pink diamond ring, which was estimated to cost $2.5 million. “I met [Barbra Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,” Lopez recalled during an April 2020 interview with Zane Lowe. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong. So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?'”

In 2022, the Gone Girl actor gave her a ring with an 8.5-carat green diamond, a very rare stone, with two smaller diamonds on the side. “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” the Hustlers star wrote in her newsletter shortly after the proposal. The new ring is worth an estimated $10 million.