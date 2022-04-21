United Front

“If I was [gay], I would be,” Jackman said during a joint interview with Furness on Australia’s Nine Network’s 60 Minutes in July 2013. “It’s to me not the most interesting thing about a person anyway, but I do get frustrated for Deb, because I see Deb go ‘Ah, this is crazy.’”

The couple took issue to speculation that their marriage is a “sham,” with Furness explaining, “It is just wrong, it’s like, it’s a lie. It’s just offensive.” The duo pointed to Jackman’s role as Peter Allen on Broadway’s A Boy from Oz a decade prior as a catalyst to the rumors.

She added: “If he was gay, fine, he would say he’s gay. It has gotten so out of whack … it’s stupid, yeah, it’s annoying, because it’s not true.”