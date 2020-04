Dressing Disses

During a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the media maven revealed that she felt a lot of “pressure” after being slammed for her wardrobe choices. What upset her even more was that people blamed West for her fashion failures. “It just really sucks when you’re on the worst-dressed list,” she said on the show. “People think that Kanye actually has time to dress me every single day. I feel bad that Kanye gets this bad rap for always dressing me.”