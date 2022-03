Brunch Sighting

In March 2022, a fan spotted Kyle and Deepti out and about in Chicago. In a video shared via TikTok, a woman stepped out of a restaurant to let the duo know that there was no wait at the restaurant they’d just walked by. “Let me buy you guys a mimosa!” she said. After a quick conference, the twosome turned around and walked back, seemingly taking the woman up on her offer.