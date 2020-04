Redefining Their Relationship

Cavallari said on her E! show in February 2019 that their marriage was “in a serious funk.” “When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life,” she told Cutler. “I don’t feel that from you.” She admitted that they had “switched roles,” with her career gaining momentum after he retired from the NFL following the 2017 season. “My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him,” she added.