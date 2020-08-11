Harry Wanted Out

Meghan was reportedly willing to do “whatever it takes” to make their roles within the royal family work, but Harry was done. “I don’t need to have that movie moment where we get out of a car and wave to a hundred photographers before going into a building,” Scobie and Durand claim the prince once told a friend. “It should just be about the work happening inside. Let’s focus on what really matters.”

The authors wrote that Meghan “opened the door” for Harry to leave, noting their family members didn’t take their requests seriously.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” Meghan tearfully told a friend in March, per Finding Freedom. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”