The Decision to Step Back

According to Finding Freedom, Harry and Meghan wanted to find a “happy place within” the monarch, but the prince felt like his family didn’t have his back. The book cites no one in the royal family publicly standing with the couple against in their lawsuit against the British media as an example. The Queen’s office wasn’t happy when Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they were reworking their roles in the family.

“The website took everyone, even their communications team, by surprise. Aides and family members knew the couple wanted to step back, but the public website, which laid out the details of their new half in-half-out model as if it were a done deal, put the Queen in a difficult position,” the book explains.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were “devastated” that the drama went down so publicly.

After the now-infamous family meeting, known as the “Sandringham Summit,” the queen acknowledged that the scrutiny was too much for Harry and Meghan, which meant a lot to him.