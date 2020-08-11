William and Harry’s Chat About Meghan

Per Finding Freedom, Harry was “pissed off” when William reached out to make sure that his brother “wasn’t blindsided by lust” when he first started seeing Meghan. William reportedly told Harry to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” which didn’t sit well with the younger prince.

“Some felt it was an overreaction,” the book states. “But then, this sums them up as people — William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.”

After their heated confrontation, the brothers spent less and less time together, per the book. By the summer of 2017, Harry’s visits with William, Kate and their kids “had come to a virtual halt.”